William F. Allen
88, passed away on May 9, 2019. He was born on Oct. 24, 1930 the son of the late Ben and Bernice Allen. William proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a man of great faith and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where he greatly enjoyed singing in the choir and being on the church board. William retired from the O'Neil's Company with 30 years of service. He then worked at Montgomery Wards for many years. He was talented and enjoyed wood-working and oil painting. His greatest enjoyment was his love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, James Allen, Robert Allen, Thelma Nelisher, and Elma Gennett; and beloved great-grandson, Thomas J. Alderton. William is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 63 years, Shirley E. Allen; children, Mark (Kathy) Allen, DeDe (Mark) Dearnbarger, John (Denise) Allen, and Randi Allen; grandchildren, Kallen (Dan) Boyer, Ashley Allen, Alex Allen, Jennifer (Dale) Alderton, Christopher Donohue, Michael Donohue, and Madison Donohue; great-grandchildren, Matthew Alderton, Jacob Alderton, Samuel Alderton, Emma Alderton, and Eva Rose Boyer; extended family, Debbie, Stacey, and Heather; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019