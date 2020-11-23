William F. "Bill" Chiurco



82, of Fourth Street, Carrollton died early Friday morning November 20, 2020 in his home. Born October 23, 1938 in Malvern, Ohio, he was a son of the late Frank and Josephine Brescia Chiurco. Bill was retired from the former Surety Rubber Company and the Carroll Electric Cooperative. He was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Church in Malvern, Ohio, Atwood Yacht Club, Carroll County Vets Club and a former member of the Carrollton Jaycees.



He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Jocelyn) Chiurco of Tampa, Fla. and one grandsonm Andrew Chiurco of Tampa, Fla. He was preceded in death by his wifem Shelva on June 3, 2020 and three brothers.



Graveside services in Westview Cemetery at Carrollton will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Victor Cinson officiating. The funeral services are under the care and guidance of the Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.



