William F. Fawley
age 90 of Louisville, passed away Thursday evening. Born March 31, 1929 at home in Rootstown, Ohio to the late Hugh and Rose (Mascalino) Fawley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Vada (Russo) Fawley; infant daughter, Lugene Fawley; brother, Richard Fawley; sisters, Beatrice Goss, and Madeline Moore. He was a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church of Canton and a current member of Christ the Servant Parish. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Bill worked at Sterling Bakery from 1948-1963 and retired from the Prudential Insurance Company in 1985 after 22 years. Bill's favorite activity was spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. They spent many evenings playing games and watching sports. Second to his family was his love for baseball. He even met his wife Vada on a baseball field in 1950. His participation in the Stark County Sandlot leagues as both a player and a coach spanned 7 decades! He was most well known as the coach of St. Paul's softball teams for over 30 years. He was inducted into the Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame as a player and the Slo-Pitch Hall of Fame as, both, a player and coach. He was also a member of the Timken Retiree Golf League and the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Nancy Fry, Teresa (Michael) Brately, Tina (David) Miller, and "adopted" daughter, Christine Klepek; seven grandchildren, Adam (Jayna) Brately, Brian Brately, Bridget (Joshua) England, Hope Fry, Matthew (Taylor) Miller, Maria, and Marcus Miller; two great-grandchildren, Ella Vada England and Luke Joshua England; numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends Roger and Gail Kraft, and a host of players and friends whose lives he touched.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano, celebrant. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Adaptive Sports Ohio (ASPO) a non profit offering sports opportunities to individuals with physical disabilities.
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019