William F. Fawley
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano, celebrant. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Adaptive Sports Ohio (ASPO) a non profit offering sports opportunities to individuals with physical disabilities.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on July 29, 2019