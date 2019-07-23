|
|
William F. Hall
age 74, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Eagles Nest Church, 2126 Pipe St, Sandusky, OH 44870. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., Community Life Church of God In Christ, 1104 Walnut Ave. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44704. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Repository on July 23, 2019