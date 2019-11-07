|
|
William F. Hall
age 90, of Navarre, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on August 18, 1929. He was a meat cutter in several area stores in
Canton and at Massillon State Hospital. He spent the last few years of his life at
Altercare in Navarre.
Survived by his three sons: Glenn (Sharon), Barry, and David (Dartha); and five grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Janice; and daughters, Louise (Dick) Glendening and Deidre Hall.
It was his desire to be cremated. There are no visiting hours or funeral service. Donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019