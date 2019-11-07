Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM F. HALL


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM F. HALL Obituary
William F. Hall

age 90, of Navarre, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on August 18, 1929. He was a meat cutter in several area stores in

Canton and at Massillon State Hospital. He spent the last few years of his life at

Altercare in Navarre.

Survived by his three sons: Glenn (Sharon), Barry, and David (Dartha); and five grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Janice; and daughters, Louise (Dick) Glendening and Deidre Hall.

It was his desire to be cremated. There are no visiting hours or funeral service. Donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -