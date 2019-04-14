|
|
William F. Shurman
Age 82, of Westerville, formerly of Canton, passed away Wed., April 10, 2019. He was born July 28, 1936 in Canton, a son of the late Joseph F. and Mary (Mihalco) Shurman, and had resided in Westerville since 2015. Bill was a 1954 graduate of Middlebranch High School, and a 1958 graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. He retired in 2001 from Stark County where he was a Cobol Operator, previously working for The Hoover Co., the University of Akron, and Danner Press. Bill was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church, and enjoyed polka dancing and horseback riding. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army and was Discharged a First Lt.
Bill is survived by two sons, William (Kippy) Shurman II and John (Jane) Shurman; three grandchildren, Quincey, Anna, and Richard Shurman; one brother, Joseph Shurman; and a niece and nephew, Jody (John) Lynch and Joe (Mary Carol) Shurman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wed. at 12 Noon in Little Flower Catholic Church with Fr. Leo Wehrlin as Celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019