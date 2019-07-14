|
|
William Francis Quinn
was born at home Feb. 7, 1921, in Lowellville, Ohio, a mill town along the Mahoning River, between Youngstown and Pittsburgh. His life spanned nearly a century. Bill spent his youth in the Roaring '20s, came of age during a global depression, and entered adulthood as part of a bomber crew, flying through one of history's great conflagrations. At the end of the war, he returned home and fell in love during an age of accelerating change and technical miracles. William was born and grew up in an Irish-Catholic neighborhood in Struthers, a mill town near Youngstown, Ohio. He attended Struthers High School, and later worked in a testing lab for one of the Mahoning Valley steel mills. His father, Michael, was a railroader for a steel mill, and his mother, Margaret, an accomplished horsewoman who kept house for her husband and seven children.
In 1940, to ease privations at home, Bill enrolled in the government's Civilian Conservation Corps, where he worked along Montana's Bitterroot River. In 1943, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy Air Corps., and proudly served as a radio man on a bomber, patrolling for German U-boats in the South Atlantic, primarily along the coast of South America. In late 1945, while on leave, William met his future wife, Dolores Burns, after a mutual friend arranged a blind date. They went dancing, fell in love, and spent the next 72 years together. After the war, Bill and Dolores moved to California, where Dolores worked in a San Diego branch of Bank of America, while Bill went to school, eventually acquiring a bachelor's degree in education at San Diego State University. After their first child, the young couple moved back to Ohio, finally settling near Hartville and raising two boys and two girls. He received his Master of Education at Kent State University, and became a principal for Canton City Schools, advocating for teachers as one of the founders of the East Central Ohio Education Association. Through all this, he was at heart a gentle man, most at home among his family and in a world of gardens and horticulture. He had a reverence for living things and loved both animals and plants, tending a large garden well into his ninth decade.
William is survived by Dolores, his wife of 72 years; children, John (Paula Kovars) of Santa Rosa, Calif., Betsy Bowers (Peter Esterle) of Uniontown, Ohio, Mary Quinn-Fullmer (Jerry Fullmer) of Westfield, N.Y., and Stephen of Hartville; grandchildren, Margaret Bowers, Dr. Jacqueline Sosa, Joe Bowers, Rachel Nelson, and Charles Quinn; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Grant, Rhett and Erayna; brother, Charles Quinn; and many nieces and nephews. Aside from his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sisters, Cecilia Crowe and Peggy Shafer and his brothers, Joseph, Richard (Doc), and John (Jack).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Quinn Memorial Scholarship, ECOEA, 129 Easton St. NE, Canton, OH 44721. The family is deeply grateful for the caring nurses, aides and staff at St. Joseph Senior Living, in Louisville, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019