|
|
William (Bill) Fredrick McDonnell
Born April 17, 1940 passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 after a prolonged illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, George McDonnell and Blanche (Childs) McDonnell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruby (Jones) McDonnell; his children, Susan (McDonnell) Secrest, Sheri McDonnell (Roger) Wiley, Gary (Nicky) McDonnell; his grandchildren, Brandi (Corey) Lowery, Ashley Foutty, Sarah McDonnell, Matthew McDonnell, Ava McDonnell; his great grandchildren, Myah, Hayden and Skyler. He retired from Time Warner Cable.
Calling hours will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate that donations be made to the . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 14, 2019