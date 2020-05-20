William "Bill" Fulks
age 91, passed away peacefully and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born September 7, 1928 in Platform, Ohio to JH and Olive Fulks. Bill married the love of his life, Bernice Dillon on July 27, 1951 in Ironton Ohio. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and retired from Republic Steel after 37 years of hard work and dedication. Bill was a Freemason for over 50 years and a faithful servant of Canton Baptist Temple.
He is preceded in death by his brother Harding Fulks and sister Fern Lewis. Bill is survived by his wife Bernice Fulks, son David and wife Maryann Fulks, daughter Linda Foster, grandchildren Angela and Jeff Fulks as well as many other grandchildren and great grandchildren.
His service will be conducted by Reed Funeral Home and he will be laid to rest at Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern, Ohio on Thursday May 21st, 2020. Bill was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will live on in our hearts and memories forever. In the words of a great man "There it is!"
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.