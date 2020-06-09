William G. Boothage 88, formerly of Canton, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born in North Canton on Nov. 30, 1931 to the late Ernest and Harriet Booth. Bill was a Lehman High School graduate and soon after served in the U.S. Air Force. He then had a long career as an engineer at the Timken Company, retiring in 1992. Bill was very dedicated and involved in his church community including as a lay minister leading Zoar U.C.C. in Zoar and the former St. Jacobs U.C.C. in North Canton for many years. His dedicated commitment to his church and service activities, particularly Mobility Worldwide, continued for the rest of his life. Bill touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Geissinger); son, Tom; and three brothers, Edwin, Jack, and Alvin. Bill is survived by his first wife, Mary Ellen of Canton; sons, Christopher (Cindy) Booth of Canton and Bill (Nellie) Booth of Hudson; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jenine Ottobre of Richfield, her children and grandchildren; and sister, Barbara (David) Culp of Canton. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and step-relatives.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mobility Worldwide OH-Stow, 4381 Hudson Dr., PMB #169, Stow, Ohio 44224. Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, June 11 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. followed by a memorial service. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are recommended but not required. Entombment will be a private family service at North Lawn Cemetery.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)