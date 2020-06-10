William G. Booth
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, June 11 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. followed by a memorial service. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are recommended but not required. Entombment will be a private family service at North Lawn Cemetery.
Rossi (330) 492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, June 11 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. followed by a memorial service. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are recommended but not required. Entombment will be a private family service at North Lawn Cemetery.
Rossi (330) 492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 10, 2020.