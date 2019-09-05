Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin B Comeau Funeral Home
486 Main St
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 521-4845
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM HOLBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM G. "BILL" HOLBY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM G. "BILL" HOLBY Obituary
William G. "Bill" Holby

of Bradford, MA., 97, passed away August 23, 2019 at Penacook Place in Haverhill."At the name of Jesus, every knee shall bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord of all." Phil. 2:10-11.

Born in Atlanta, GA, he was the son of the late Worrell H. and Irene E. (Tucker) Holby. Raised and educated in New Rochelle, NY, he attend U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point in New York and received a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ. He earned the advanced degree in organ proficiency from the American Guild of Organists. Bill served his country honorably in the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. At the age of 21, he saved the lives of men on his ship when it sunk. With his family, he lived in Canton, OH for 35 years. Bill moved to Palm Desert, CA where he lived for 14 years before moving to Bradford in 2014. He was a church organist and choir director in Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio, retiring at the age of 85. He became a school teacher and also worked for many years in the home insulation business. H was well known for his handyman skills. Bill was a charitable man, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. He gave many pints of blood to the Red Cross and at the end of his life donated his body to science.

Bill is survived by his children: Timothy T. Holby and Marilyn J. Ebinger; his three grandchildren, Joanne

Considder, Christian Ebinger and Calvin Ebinger, one great grandchild, Beatrice Considder. He was predeceased by his first wife, Eleanor (Ross) Holby, and his second wife, The Reverend Patricia (Wight) Holby; and two brothers, Frank S. and Worrell Holby.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Long

Island, NH. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau

Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill, MA. Donations may be made in his memory to King's Point Merchant

Marine Academy, 300 Steamboat Rd., Kings Point, NY 11024, Westminster Choir College, 101 Walnut Lane,

Princeton, NJ 08540, Habitat for Humanity, 72680 Dinah Shore Dr., Palm Desert, CA 92211 or St. James Episcopal Church, 121 Washington St., Groveland, MA 01834. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or:

wwwcomeaufuneral.com

Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 987-521-4845
Published in The Repository on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now