Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. Ries


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. Ries Obituary
William G. Ries

age 62, of Jackson Twp, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Altercare of Navarre. He was born Oct. 9, 1956 in Canton, the son of the late William and Regina (Pilati) Ries Jr. William had worked at AVI where he was a service tech. He was a longtime member of the Wilderness Center. William was an avid photographer, he loved traveling, woodworking, and loved science fiction especially Star Trek. He adored his two cats, Amber and Tabby.

He is survived by his siblings, Ann Ries, Rose Hummel, and Mike (Robin) Ries; many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Lynne Ries.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, at 5 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. A private burial will be held on Tuesday at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations to The Wilderness Center, PO Box 202, Wilmot, OH 44689. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now