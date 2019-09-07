|
|
William G. Ries
age 62, of Jackson Twp, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Altercare of Navarre. He was born Oct. 9, 1956 in Canton, the son of the late William and Regina (Pilati) Ries Jr. William had worked at AVI where he was a service tech. He was a longtime member of the Wilderness Center. William was an avid photographer, he loved traveling, woodworking, and loved science fiction especially Star Trek. He adored his two cats, Amber and Tabby.
He is survived by his siblings, Ann Ries, Rose Hummel, and Mike (Robin) Ries; many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Lynne Ries.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, at 5 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. A private burial will be held on Tuesday at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations to The Wilderness Center, PO Box 202, Wilmot, OH 44689. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Sept. 7, 2019