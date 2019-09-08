|
William G. Ries
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, at 5 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. A private burial will be held on Tuesday at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations to The Wilderness Center, PO Box 202, Wilmot, OH 44689. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019