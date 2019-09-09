Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
William G. Ries


1956 - 2019
William G. Ries Obituary
William G. Ries

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, at 5 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. A private burial will be held on Tuesday at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations to The Wilderness Center, PO Box 202, Wilmot, OH 44689. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Sept. 9, 2019
