Services
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
William G. Umbenhour


1927 - 2020
William G. Umbenhour Obituary
William G. Umbenhour

age 92 of North Canton, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born September 21, 1927 to Russell and Anna (Seccombe) Umbenhour.

Mr. Umbenhour graduated from Timken High School, was a World War II Navy veteran, attended Ohio University where he was a founding member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. He served as Regional Sales manager for WHBC, WAKR and WONE radio stations, retiring in 1988.He was also a past member of Canton Jaycees and North Canton Rotary.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joanne C. Umbenhour in 2018 and a son Douglas in 2014. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David and Terri Umbenhour of Cincinnati and several Nieces.

Calling hours are Thursday 10-11:00 a.m. in the Arnold-Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with celebrant Kevin O'Brien officiating. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020
