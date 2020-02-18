Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
William "Bill" Glover


1950 - 2020
William "Bill" Glover Obituary
William "Bill" Glover

Age 70 of Jackson Twp., passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at home following a battle with cancer. He was born February 5, 1950, in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of the late William and Anna Glover. Bill retired from Republic after 40 years of service. He was an avid fisherman, and he loved sharing that passion with his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Pat Glover; daughter, Kelly (George) Scott; son, Shawn (Stacy) Glover; five grandchildren; and seven siblings.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or the . Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2020
