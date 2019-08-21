|
William H. "Bill" Fisher
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 29 E. Main St., Dalton. Burial to take place at Dalton Cemetery.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Community Church, 18600 Davis Rd., Dalton, OH 44618 or to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708. Online obituary and guest registry are available at:
www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019