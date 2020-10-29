William H. Bossert
William H. Bossert, a lifetime resident of Alliance, passed away peacefully at Stone Creek Assisted Living of Alliance on October 27, 2020. He was 93 years old. He was born on June 10, 1927 to Lloyd and Barbara (Nile) Bossert. William graduated from Alliance High School in 1945. He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church since 1963. William was the owner of Bill's Sinclair, Arco and Marathon station. He retired in 1992. William enjoyed traveling and flying in his Citabria as a private pilot. He was a member of Taylorcraft Flying Club, Experimental Aircraft Association, East Central Ohio Pilots Association (past president) and Citabria Club. He flew over 100 Young Eagles for EAA for many years and was a member of United Commercial Travelers for over 50 years. William was also a lifetime member of the Elks BPOE 467 and American Legion Post 166. He was a recipient of "Service in the workplace" by the Alliance Rotary Club; and also delivered for Meals on Wheels for many years. William served in the United States Navy as a motor machinist mate from 1945-1947 and was on the USS Tenino in the Pacific during Wold War II.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lois A. (Wafler) Bossert, whom he married on September 10, 1949; his son, Gary (Beverly Blanchard) Bossert of Lake Suzy, Florida; and a granddaughter, Victoria (Gary) Chernikovich of Alliance. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Gavin Bossert (1991).
A funeral service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Monday, November 2nd., at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation prior from 9:30-11:00 a.m., Pastor Jim McCurdy of First United Presbyterian will officiate. Interment at Alliance City Cemetery with military honors. The family asks that social distancing guidelines be respected and that guests bring their own masks. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 South Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at: www.ctcfuneral.com
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050