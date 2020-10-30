1/
WILLIAM H. BOSSERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Bossert

A funeral service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Monday, November 2nd., at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation prior from 9:30-11:00 a.m., Pastor Jim McCurdy of First United Presbyterian will officiate. Interment at Alliance City Cemetery with military honors.

The family asks that social distancing guidelines be respected and that guests bring their own masks. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 South Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at:

www.ctcfuneral.com

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,

330-823-1050

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 29, 2020
Blue skies Billy. Very grateful to have taken a Young Eagles flight with you and be introduced to aviation.
Bobby C
Friend
October 28, 2020
A honourable friend to all, he will be remembered.
David E Jackson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved