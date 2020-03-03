|
|
Deacon William H. Brewton
departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after an extended illness. William was a faithful Deacon beginning his service under the leadership of Rev. Daniel Keys. He continued to serve the Mt. Olive Baptist Church for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling with his family and attending the National Baptist Convention with Deacon Wilbert Coleman. He also took great pleasure in working on cars and listening to his large collection of gospel music and preaching.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Lillie M. Brewton and brother, Bishop George H. Brewton. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Lillie M. Brewton; two daughters, Gwen (Robert) Torrence, Monica (Michael) Winn; four sons, Michael, Joel, William Brewton and Robert Dortch; brother, James C. (Margaret) Brewton and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Brewton; five grandchildren, Robert L. Torrence II, Anthony Brewton, Alfreda and Barbara Connor, Eric (Victoria) Winn. A host of great-grands, nieces, nephews and cousins; family friends, Katherine Penn and Perry Range; a loyal canine companion, Nelson.
Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12 noon at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where Pastor Eric Howard will be eulogizing. Visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020