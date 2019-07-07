Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
WILLIAM H. BRILL


1934 - 2019
WILLIAM H. BRILL Obituary
William H. Brill

Age 85, of Canton passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019. He was born January 25, 1934 in McConnelsville, OH to the late Forrest L. and Inaz (Lockary) Brill. William was a graduate of Canton South High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from The Timken Company after 39 years of service. William was a member of the American Legion Post #44, Canton.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Brill; five brothers and three sisters. William is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends and family will be received Thursday July 11, 2019 from 1-2pm in the Sanders Funeral Home, East Canton. A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019
