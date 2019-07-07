|
William H. Brill
Age 85, of Canton passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019. He was born January 25, 1934 in McConnelsville, OH to the late Forrest L. and Inaz (Lockary) Brill. William was a graduate of Canton South High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from The Timken Company after 39 years of service. William was a member of the American Legion Post #44, Canton.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Brill; five brothers and three sisters. William is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends and family will be received Thursday July 11, 2019 from 1-2pm in the Sanders Funeral Home, East Canton. A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019