William (Bill) H. Byrdage 93, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 22nd from Covid -19 complications. He was born on January 15, 1927 in Blackfork, Ohio to the late Roy Byrd and the late Ferne Byrd Morrison. Bill was a 1945 graduate of Harding High School in Marion, Ohio and then proudly enlisted to serve his country as a Quartermaster in the U.S. Navy during World War II. His professional career focused on display advertising for various newspapers including the Marion Star, the Canton Repository, and the Akron Beacon Journal, where he retired from in 1992.Bill will again join the love of his life, Joanna (Maniaci) Byrd, his wife of 54 years, who passed away in 2005. He is survived by three daughters and a son: Terri (Tim) Sigler; Karen (Mark) Heil, Kathy Byrd, and Mark (Andrea) Byrd. He was also blessed with six grandchildren: Andrew Sigler (Caitlin), Daniel and Tyler (Chelsey) Heil, Jared, Lauren, and Evan Byrd; and two great-grandchildren: Gavin and Joanna Heil. Bill was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister, Manfred, James, and Twila.Bill was always on the go. As an avid golfer, he enjoyed years of playing and watching the game. Monday's were spent at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club where he looked forward to the speakers and spending time with his buddies. Friday's were his evenings at the Eagles Club for dinner, music, and dancing. Sunday's consisted of Mass at St. Michael's Church followed by breakfast with friends. Even at 93-years old, he was young at heart, always had a smile, and was eager to keep busy. He had a kind word for everyone and was one of the most positive people you would ever want to meet. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.Due to Covid precautions, a celebration of life for Bill will be held at a later date, when it will be safe for all to come together to share their love and support for him. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or Aultman Hospice.Rossi (330)492-5830