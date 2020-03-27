Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for William Heinl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Heinl


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Heinl Obituary
William H. Heinl

92, of North Canton passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. William was born in Akron, Ohio on July 26, 1927, son of the late Alphonse and Helen Heinl. He served in the US Navy during World War II, was a graduate of the University of Akron and retired from Graybar in 1990 after 39 years of service. William was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton, the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Lodge. His interests included riding trains, playing bridge, and planting his vegetable garden.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan Heinl and his daughter, Joellyn Smith. He is survived by his children, Jill (William) Krukar, John (Kelly) Heinl, Jennifer Heinl, and son-in-law, Daniel Smith; grandchildren, Michelle (Derek), Craig (Eden), Katherine (Alexander), Christina, Julie (Julian), Eric and Lindsay (Andrew); seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Lemley and Carl Heinl.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Luke's Lutheran Community for always treating Dad like one of their own. A private family service will take place. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -