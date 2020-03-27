|
William H. Heinl
92, of North Canton passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. William was born in Akron, Ohio on July 26, 1927, son of the late Alphonse and Helen Heinl. He served in the US Navy during World War II, was a graduate of the University of Akron and retired from Graybar in 1990 after 39 years of service. William was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton, the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Lodge. His interests included riding trains, playing bridge, and planting his vegetable garden.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan Heinl and his daughter, Joellyn Smith. He is survived by his children, Jill (William) Krukar, John (Kelly) Heinl, Jennifer Heinl, and son-in-law, Daniel Smith; grandchildren, Michelle (Derek), Craig (Eden), Katherine (Alexander), Christina, Julie (Julian), Eric and Lindsay (Andrew); seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Lemley and Carl Heinl.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Luke's Lutheran Community for always treating Dad like one of their own. A private family service will take place. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2020