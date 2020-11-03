1/1
William H. "Bill" Howell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" H. Howell

Age 54, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care, surrounded by his family as he entered the Kingdom of Heaven. Born August 23, 1966, in South Charleston, W.Va., to Howard and Jean (Pickrell) Howell. Besides his father who passed in March 2013, he is preceded in death by grandmother whom he was very close to, Ilia Mae Pickrell in May 2010. William was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ, of Canton. An avid animal lover; especially his pets Sassie and Bella, also a Disney fan and loved Star Wars.

Survived by mother, Jean Howell; wife of 13 years Amy (Taggart) Howell; two sisters, Kathy McMichael, Jeanne Howell; brother-in-law, Andrew Taggart; four nephew, Bob McMichael, Alex McMichael, Aiden Taggart, Avery Taggart; niece, Amanda McMichael; two great nieces, Adeline Brion and Willow Brion.

Friends and family may call Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. with funeral services immediately following in the North Canton Church of Christ, 1301 East Maple Street, North Canton, with Pastor John Wright officiating. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an animal shelter or the North Canton Church of Christ. You may add your condolences on our website:

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved