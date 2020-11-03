William "Bill" H. HowellAge 54, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care, surrounded by his family as he entered the Kingdom of Heaven. Born August 23, 1966, in South Charleston, W.Va., to Howard and Jean (Pickrell) Howell. Besides his father who passed in March 2013, he is preceded in death by grandmother whom he was very close to, Ilia Mae Pickrell in May 2010. William was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ, of Canton. An avid animal lover; especially his pets Sassie and Bella, also a Disney fan and loved Star Wars.Survived by mother, Jean Howell; wife of 13 years Amy (Taggart) Howell; two sisters, Kathy McMichael, Jeanne Howell; brother-in-law, Andrew Taggart; four nephew, Bob McMichael, Alex McMichael, Aiden Taggart, Avery Taggart; niece, Amanda McMichael; two great nieces, Adeline Brion and Willow Brion.Friends and family may call Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. with funeral services immediately following in the North Canton Church of Christ, 1301 East Maple Street, North Canton, with Pastor John Wright officiating. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an animal shelter or the North Canton Church of Christ. You may add your condolences on our website:Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293