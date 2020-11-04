William "Bill"H. HowellAge 54, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care. Friends and family may call Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. with funeral services immediately following in the North Canton Church of Christ, 1301 East Maple Street, North Canton, with Pastor John Wright officiating. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an animal shelter or the North Canton Church of Christ. You may add your condolences on our websiteWaltner-SIMCHAKFuneral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293