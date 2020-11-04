1/
William H. "Bill" Howell
William "Bill"

H. Howell

Age 54, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care. Friends and family may call Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. with funeral services immediately following in the North Canton Church of Christ, 1301 East Maple Street, North Canton, with Pastor John Wright officiating. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an animal shelter or the North Canton Church of Christ. You may add your condolences on our website

Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
North Canton Church of Christ
NOV
4
Funeral service
06:00 PM
North Canton Church of Christ
