William "Jim" H. Johnson
age 68, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare. Jim was born December 23, 1951, in Lincolnton, NC, to the late Billie Johnson and Evelyn Nixon Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Sue Johnson; and brother, Ray Vaughn Johnson. Mr. Johnson worked for the US Postal Service and was a US Army veteran. Jim was an avid golfer. He was a loving husband and father, and he was known as "PopPop" to his grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 3:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ricarda Gracia Johnson; son, Dmitri "Jay" Johnson; daughter, Carissa (Jonathan) Breeland; two brothers, Benjamin Johnson and Billy Johnson; sister, Christine "Peggy" Johnson; and three grandchildren, Alexxa "Piglet" Breeland, Jonathan "Jaybird" Breeland, Jr., and Mikayla "Mikki" Breeland.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2020