William H. KolmTogether Again85 of Canal Fulton, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born March 27, 1935 in Canton, to the late William and Lea (Bitter) Kolm, was an area resident all of his life and retired from Orrville Products. William was a US Army Veteran, a member of SS Philip and James Catholic Church and enjoyed bowling, fishing and working outdoors. Special thanks to the Landings of Canton and hospice for their care of dad the past two years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Connie (Floom) Kolm; brother, Robert Kolm and sister, Margaret Kenney. William is survived by his children, Timothy (Cindy) Kolm, Corrine (Glenn) Fish and William Kolm; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and brother, Norman (Norma) Kolm.Mass of Christian Burial will be held FRIDAY, 11:00 a.m., at SS Philip and James Catholic Church, 412 High St. N., Canal Fulton, Fr. Kevin McCaffrey celebrant. Burial with military honors at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling Hours Thursday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356