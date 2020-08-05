1/1
William H. Kolm
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Kolm

Together Again

85 of Canal Fulton, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born March 27, 1935 in Canton, to the late William and Lea (Bitter) Kolm, was an area resident all of his life and retired from Orrville Products. William was a US Army Veteran, a member of SS Philip and James Catholic Church and enjoyed bowling, fishing and working outdoors. Special thanks to the Landings of Canton and hospice for their care of dad the past two years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Connie (Floom) Kolm; brother, Robert Kolm and sister, Margaret Kenney. William is survived by his children, Timothy (Cindy) Kolm, Corrine (Glenn) Fish and William Kolm; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and brother, Norman (Norma) Kolm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held FRIDAY, 11:00 a.m., at SS Philip and James Catholic Church, 412 High St. N., Canal Fulton, Fr. Kevin McCaffrey celebrant. Burial with military honors at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling Hours Thursday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
SS Philip and James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved