Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family





Mass of Christian Burial will be held FRIDAY, 11:00 a.m., at SS Philip and James Catholic Church, 412 High St. N., Canal Fulton, Fr. Kevin McCaffrey celebrant. Burial with military honors at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling Hours Thursday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton.



Swigart-Easterling



330-854-2356



www.swigarteasterling



funeralhome.com

William H. KolmMass of Christian Burial will be held FRIDAY, 11:00 a.m., at SS Philip and James Catholic Church, 412 High St. N., Canal Fulton, Fr. Kevin McCaffrey celebrant. Burial with military honors at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling Hours Thursday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton.Swigart-Easterling330-854-2356www.swigarteasterling

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store