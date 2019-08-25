Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Family Church
8200 Freedom Ave. N.W.
North Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Family Church
8200 Freedom Ave. N.W.
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
William H. "Bill" Princehorn


1943 - 2019
William H. "Bill" Princehorn Obituary
William H. "Bill" Princehorn

76 of Massillon, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 10, 1943 in Massillon, son of the late Harold and Doris (Kemmer) Princehorn. Bill served in the Marine Corp and was a veteran of the Vietnam Era. He was an independent electrical contractor for Cleaners Hanger Company and had formerly worked for Republic Steel. Bill was a member of Faith Family Church in North Canton. He volunteered for Turnaround Community Outreach and most recently at the Danbury Senior Living in Massillon. He was a former member of Massillon Lions Club and VFW Post#3124.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane (Merriman) Princehorn; daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Todd Kesslar and sister, Patricia Howe; sister-in-law Shirley Princehorn, several nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Princehorn and brother-in-law Gerald Howe.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Faith Family Church, 8200 Freedom Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Demetri Mittas officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Family Church Outreach.

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019
