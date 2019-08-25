|
William H. "Bill" Princehorn
76 of Massillon, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 10, 1943 in Massillon, son of the late Harold and Doris (Kemmer) Princehorn. Bill served in the Marine Corp and was a veteran of the Vietnam Era. He was an independent electrical contractor for Cleaners Hanger Company and had formerly worked for Republic Steel. Bill was a member of Faith Family Church in North Canton. He volunteered for Turnaround Community Outreach and most recently at the Danbury Senior Living in Massillon. He was a former member of Massillon Lions Club and VFW Post#3124.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane (Merriman) Princehorn; daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Todd Kesslar and sister, Patricia Howe; sister-in-law Shirley Princehorn, several nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Princehorn and brother-in-law Gerald Howe.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Faith Family Church, 8200 Freedom Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Demetri Mittas officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Family Church Outreach.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019