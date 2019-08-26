|
|
|
William H. "Bill" Princehorn
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Faith Family Church, 8200 Freedom Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Demetri Mittas officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Family Church Outreach.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2019