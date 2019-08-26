Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Family Church
8200 Freedom Ave. N.W.
North Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Family Church
8200 Freedom Ave. N.W.
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Princehorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. "Bill" Princehorn


1943 - 2019
Send Flowers
William H. "Bill" Princehorn Obituary
William H. "Bill" Princehorn

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Faith Family Church, 8200 Freedom Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Demetri Mittas officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Family Church Outreach.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.