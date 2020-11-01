William H. Ralls



82, of Canton, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Hanover House from complications of Alzheimer's and Covid-19. He was born on September 5, 1938, in Zanesville, OH. Bill graduated from Massillon Washington High School, was an Army Veteran, and retired from Fisher Foods (Cherry Ave.) as a meat cutter.



He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Alice (Mercer) Peters and Lloyd Peters of Canton; his step-daughter, Lisa Balvin of Canton. He is survived by his wife of 48 years,



Patricia (Beamer) Ralls; step-daughter and son-in-law, Tammy (Mike) Mareno; sisters-in-law, Delores Busby and Donna James; brother-in-law, Marvin (Bernadette) Beamer; plus several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Before his diagnosis of Alzheimer's, Bill was an avid reader, a member of The Friends of the Stark County District Library, and attended the Greenwood Christian Church in Canton. He enjoyed travel, dining out with his wife, and working in his garden. There wasn't a bird in his yard that went hungry. "We remember their love when they can no longer remember."



There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



