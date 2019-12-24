|
|
William H. Rohrer
96, passed away Dec. 20, 2019, at Centreville Village in Carrollton, Ohio. Born Aug. 29, 1923 in Brown Twp., Carroll County, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose Reuben Rohrer. He was a graduate of Malvern High School and Kent State University earning B.S. and MEd. degrees. He served in the south Pacific in WWII with the U.S. Marines as a fighter pilot. He began a career with the Canton City Schools in 1953 as a physics and math teacher, science and math coordinator, and Director of Secondary Education. As Director of Secondary Education, he played an integral role in the re-organization of the Canton Schools and the construction of the current McKinley High School. After retirement, he served for many years as Director of the Canton School's Nature Study Center and a nursing home Ombudsman with the Stark County Council on Aging. William was a member and supporter of the Carroll County Animal Protection League.
He is survived by sons, Joseph (Connie) of Mechanicstown, Frederick (Eileen) of Carrollton, Jeffery (Jane) of Rolla, Mo., Rev. Dr. James,(Yasuyo) of Kearney, Neb., and Laurence (Barbara) of Colombia, Mo.; three grandsons; one granddaughter; three nephews; and one niece. William was preceded in death by wife, Doris; son, Stephen; two brothers; and three sisters.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Dec 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Karlo-Libby funeral home. Following cremation, a private service will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park with Rev. Dr. James Rohrer officiating.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019