William H. "Bill" Russell



age 69, of Canton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1951 in Canton to the late Jack, Sr. and Dorothy (Hawks) Russell.



Bill is survived by his brother, Jack (Kathy) Russell; and his sister, Kay Lynn Coy.



There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



