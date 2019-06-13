|
|
William H. Schory, MD
William H. Schory, MD. 78, of Long Grove, IL, passed away on June 9, 2019. Bill was born in Painesville, OH, to Robert and Florence Schory. After graduating from Lake High School near Hartville, OH, he went to Allegheny College in Meadville, PA, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He then graduated medical school from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. Bill served his country in the rank of Captain as a General Medical Officer in the 198th Infantry Brigade in South Vietnam and later at the Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco, CA. He was awarded the Bronze Star. After residency and training in Minneapolis, MN, he settled back in Ohio, first in Marion, then in Youngstown and worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, OH. He retired in Columbus, OH, and later to Lake Zurich, IL. Bill was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Martha; and his brother, Bob.
He is survived by his brother, Jim (Patty) Schory of Elizabethtown, KY; his children: Dave (Jane Zimmerman) Schory of Dayton, OH, Tim (Tricia) Schory of Lake Zurich, IL, Karen (Doug) Stevenson of Sunnyvale, CA, and Casey (Bobby) Palko of Hubbard, OH; and his grandchildren: Jacob, Grace, Emma, Jackson, and Allison.
Services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 10 a.m on June 28th. Since Bill was an avid collector of classic and contemporary movies, the family requests any material donations be made in his memory to the Film Independent: https://my.filmindependent.org/donate
Published in The Repository on June 13, 2019