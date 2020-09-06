William H. (Bill) Thompson
age 97 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in Irvona, Pennsylvania on December 18, 1922 he was one of ten siblings and the son of the late Emma Elizabeth (Howell) and Charles Beaver Thompson. He was the loving husband to his "sweetheart" Betty (Fink) Thompson for seventy-five wonderful years. He resided in Canton for 76 years.
In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Mellinger and her husband, Louis, of Hackettstown, New Jersey, Daughter-in-Law, Elizabeth (Tanny) Aemmer Thompson of Canton, son William H. and Kathleen Thompson II of North Canton. He was predeceased by his son, Richard Thompson of Canton. Bill is also survived by grandsons, Charles and Katie Thompson of Canton, Michael and Tiffany Thompson of Canton, William and Jessica Mellinger of Marlton, NJ, Robert and Joanna Wright-Mellinger of Eugene, Oregon, William and Angelica Thompson III of Brecksville, OH and granddaughter Laura and William Fogel of Canal Fulton, and six great-grandchildren.
In 1984, he retired from The Timken Company after 42 years as Superintendent of the Gambrinus Steel Plant. He was a lifelong member of Lowell United Church of Christ, Caldwell Lodge #330, F. & A.M., the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton, and a World War II Army Air Corps veteran, serving in the China-Burma-India Theater from 1944–1946. He was very proud to have circumnavigated the world in his service during the war. He loved to play practical jokes on friends, was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling and scored 218 at 90 years old, hunting, cycling, reading, and was a lifetime member of the Massillon Tiger Gun Club, Timken Trap Club and was a trap shooting champion. Bill enjoyed volunteering at his church and served on many committees. He especially enjoyed helping and visiting home bound church members and friends. Bill (dad, grandpa) was very proud of his family and their successes in life. Bill will be remembered for his wonderful story telling, great sense of humor, and as a kind gentleman and will be dearly missed. The family wishes to thank Ennoble Hospice Care for their loving and compassionate care of Bill.
Services at this time will be private for the family. To honor his memory, a celebration of life will be held by his family at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to an organization of choice for veterans or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
