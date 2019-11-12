Home

POWERED BY

Services
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Tope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. "Bud" Tope II


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. "Bud" Tope II Obituary
William "Bud" H. Tope II

Age 69, of Canton, passed away Thur., Nov. 7, 2019. Born Feb. 7, 1950, a son of the late William and Kathryn (Kinzey) Tope, he was a Canton resident most of his life. Bud was a 1968 graduate of McKinley High School and retired from The Twelve Incorporated as a Social Worker, where he helped many young men shape their lives and become productive members of society. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was awarded the South Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and various other medals and meritorious citations. Bud was an avid hiker and fisherman who took the time to appreciate and find beauty in each and every given day.

Survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Raylene and Jason Meyer; one son, Cole; one sister, Linda Tope; and four grandchildren, Lance "Rocky," Tabitha, Josh, and Aiden. The times most precious to him were time spent with family and he enjoyed watching them develop and was proud of their accomplishments. Bud always stressed the significance of the unity of family.

Services will be held Fri. at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Friends may call Thur. from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bud's memory may be made to The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, at: www.marineheritage.org. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -