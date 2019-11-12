|
|
William "Bud" H. Tope II
Age 69, of Canton, passed away Thur., Nov. 7, 2019. Born Feb. 7, 1950, a son of the late William and Kathryn (Kinzey) Tope, he was a Canton resident most of his life. Bud was a 1968 graduate of McKinley High School and retired from The Twelve Incorporated as a Social Worker, where he helped many young men shape their lives and become productive members of society. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was awarded the South Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and various other medals and meritorious citations. Bud was an avid hiker and fisherman who took the time to appreciate and find beauty in each and every given day.
Survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Raylene and Jason Meyer; one son, Cole; one sister, Linda Tope; and four grandchildren, Lance "Rocky," Tabitha, Josh, and Aiden. The times most precious to him were time spent with family and he enjoyed watching them develop and was proud of their accomplishments. Bud always stressed the significance of the unity of family.
Services will be held Fri. at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Friends may call Thur. from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bud's memory may be made to The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, at: www.marineheritage.org. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2019