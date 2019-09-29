|
|
William Harold Richardson
age 94, of Canton, Ohio passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at The Inn at Belden Village. He was born Nov. 30, 1924 in Louisville, Ohio to the late Cecil and Irene (Hendershot) Richardson. William was a US Navy veteran of World War II, and was a member of Rivertree Church. He really loved boating, waterskiing, traveling, and enjoyed lots of cruises. He was super creative with woodworking, building cabinets, doing some home construction, and installing an oak barrel door on a bathroom.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; sister, Ida Mae Malloy; and brothers, Robert and James Richardson. He is survived by his children, Bruce (Judie) Richardson, Jan (Thaddeus) Cwynar, and Lori Carlton; grandchildren, Todd, Kara, Brigitte, Brent, Tana, Michael, and David; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Kyle, Hunter, Skyler, Bryn, Jacob, Devin, Jayden, Caiden, Josiah, Evelynn and Anabella.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019