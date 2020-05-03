William J. Cobb
1922 - 2020
William J. Cobb

age 97, died peacefully at St Luke Lutheran Community on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born June 21, 1922 in Alliance, he was the son of Beryl and Bessie (Glass) Cobb; he lived in the Brewster/Canton area all his life. A 1941 graduate of Alliance High School, Bill enlisted into the US Army/Air Force and proudly flew the P-51 Mustang. During the course of his career, he was self-employed as a carpenter. His hobbies were woodworking, building clocks, riding his motorcycle across the country, photography, and square dancing.

Bill is survived by five daughters, Mary Cobb of San Diego, Calif., Brinca (Jim) Guy of Youngstown, Gail (Bryon) Starr of Canton, Laura (Frank) Hessling of El Cajon, Calif., and Holly (Mike) Renier of Amelia, Ohio; as well as six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Luvie (Mann) Cobb; his brother, Glen of Calhoun, Ga; and sister, Laura Sanders of Riverside, Calif; as well as two grandchildren.

A private memorial will take place at a later date. The family wishes to offer their appreciation and thankfulness to the staff at St. Luke and Crossroads Hospice for their excellent care of their father. Online condolences or fond memories may be shared at www.karlofh.com. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.


Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
