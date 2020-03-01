|
|
William J. Hayden
Age 91, of Canton passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Altercare of Navarre following a brief illness. Born May 8, 1928 in Waco, Ohio to the late Harold W. and Elsie (Lashinski) Hayden. He was a life resident of Canton. He was a 1946 graduate of Canton Township High School, graduate of Ohio Northern University, and received his master's degree from Kent State University. Bill was a Korean War veteran serving as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Bill started his teaching career in the Canton Local School System in 1955. He was appointed principal at North Industry Elementary School in 1959, in 1961 he became principal at H.R. Walker Jr. High School and in 1964 became superintendent of the school district, a position he held for 23 years. Bill was honored as "Ohio Superintendent of the Year" in 1978. Following retirement, he taught nine years at Walsh College and Worked nine years at Glenmoor Country Club as a starter and ranger. Bill was very active in his community and his profession. He was a member of Waco Epworth United Methodist Church. He was a member and held numerous positions with many civic and professional organizations. He also volunteered many hours with Stark County Hospice Program and Meals On Wheels. Bill was inducted into the Ohio Northern Sports Hall of Fame, Stark County Baseball and Basketball Halls of Fame and had played in the Cleveland Indians minor league system.
Preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hayden in 2011; a son, John Hayden; a brother, Dick Hayden. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Joyce Hayden, William P. and Annette Hayden; five grandchildren, Scott (Courtney) Hayden, Sara (JT) Cassell, Jeff (Amber) Hayden, Jenna (Kyle Bailey) Hayden and Trent Hayden; a sister, Betty Bayer; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Waco Epworth United Methodist Church, 2150 17th Street SE, Canton, OH 44707, with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church from 10 – 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Waco Epworth United Methodist Church.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020