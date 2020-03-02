Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Waco Epworth United Methodist Church
2150 17th Street SE
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Waco Epworth United Methodist Church
2150 17th Street SE
Canton, OH
William J. Hayden

William J. Hayden Obituary
William J. Hayden

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Waco Epworth United Methodist Church, 2150 17th Street SE, Canton, OH 44707, with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church from 10 – 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Waco Epworth United Methodist Church.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2020
