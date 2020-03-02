|
William J. Hayden
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Waco Epworth United Methodist Church, 2150 17th Street SE, Canton, OH 44707, with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church from 10 – 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Waco Epworth United Methodist Church.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2020