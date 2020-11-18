William J. "Bill" Inman



age 89, of Louisville, OH, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on April 22, 1931 in Sewickley, PA to the late Roy and Mary (Hanabeck) Inman. William was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church in North Canton. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. William retired from CCC Highway after many years of employment. He loved to golf and once played with Arnold Palmer. Maintaining his lawn was his pride and joy. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his son, Billy, and brother, Roy Jr. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Loretta (Link) Inman, daughter, Susan (Phil) Wincek, grandchildren, Zachary and Jillian Wincek, several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Andy. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Trinity Baptist Church (1211 East Maple Street, North Canton, OH 44720) with Pastor Steve Cope officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date at North Lawn Cemetery. All those in attendance are asked to follow social distancing protocol and masks are required. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill's memory to Aultman Compassionate Care or Trinity Baptist Church, North Canton. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store