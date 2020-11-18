1/1
WILLIAM J. "BILL" INMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. "Bill" Inman

age 89, of Louisville, OH, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on April 22, 1931 in Sewickley, PA to the late Roy and Mary (Hanabeck) Inman. William was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church in North Canton. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. William retired from CCC Highway after many years of employment. He loved to golf and once played with Arnold Palmer. Maintaining his lawn was his pride and joy. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his son, Billy, and brother, Roy Jr. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Loretta (Link) Inman, daughter, Susan (Phil) Wincek, grandchildren, Zachary and Jillian Wincek, several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Andy. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Trinity Baptist Church (1211 East Maple Street, North Canton, OH 44720) with Pastor Steve Cope officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date at North Lawn Cemetery. All those in attendance are asked to follow social distancing protocol and masks are required. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill's memory to Aultman Compassionate Care or Trinity Baptist Church, North Canton. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved