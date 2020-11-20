1/
WILLIAM J. "BILL" INMAN
William J. "Bill" Inman

A memorial service will be held (TOMORROW) Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Trinity Baptist Church (1211 East Maple Street, North Canton, OH 44720) with Pastor Steve Cope officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date at North Lawn Cemetery. All those in attendance are asked to follow social distancing protocol and masks are required. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill's memory to Aultman Compassionate Care or Trinity Baptist Church, North Canton. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
November 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Karen and Karl Mendenhall
Friend
November 18, 2020
Sue, Phil, and family,

Please accept my most sincere sympathy. It was truly a privilege to participate in Mr. Inman's care. He was such a gentleman, and he always made me smile.
Gil Rowley
Friend
