William J. "Bill" Inman



A memorial service will be held (TOMORROW) Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Trinity Baptist Church (1211 East Maple Street, North Canton, OH 44720) with Pastor Steve Cope officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date at North Lawn Cemetery. All those in attendance are asked to follow social distancing protocol and masks are required. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill's memory to Aultman Compassionate Care or Trinity Baptist Church, North Canton. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store