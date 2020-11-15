1/1
William J. "Bill" Waltenbaugh
1932 - 2020
William "Bill" J. Waltenbaugh

87, formerly of Akron, passed away on November 9, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1932 in Akron to the late Howard and Mary (Whitman) Waltenbaugh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Beverly (Brant) Waltenbaugh and his son Patrick Waltenbaugh.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He had a very strong work ethic and loyalty which was shown through his employment at Goodyear where he worked in many leadership roles for 44 years before retiring. Bill was not only dedicated to his job, but also his family. He was a devoted caretaker to his loving wife, Beverly especially during the last six years of her life. He lived life to the fullest, enjoying the little things such as golfing and bowling with his best friend, Sam Finkelstein. Bill also enjoyed volunteering at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. He will be remembered most for his social and outgoing personality, his humble spirit, and the ability to always bring a smile to your face.

He will be deeply missed by his children Bonnie Church, Becky Racano, Brooks (Pam) Waltenbaugh and Jill (Steve) Provance; daughter-in-law Noelle Waltenbaugh; brother John (Kerry) Waltenbaugh; grandchildren TJ (Marlene), Chris, Breanne (Jerry), Lauren, Michael, Brandon, Brittany, McKenna, Tiffany, Brant, Kayla and Ashlynn; great-grandchildren Braelynn and Jacob.

A private family service will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Messages of support and sympathy may be left at www.paquelet.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 7000 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44720.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2020.
