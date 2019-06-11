Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Providence United Methodist Church
28210 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Williamson


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William J. Williamson Obituary
William J. Williamson

85, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away June 9, 2019. He was born on Oct. 5, 1933 in Canton, Ohio to the late Richard and Lovelle Williamson. Bill graduated from Kent State University with a BS in Business and married Janice Elaine Taylor on Nov. 25, 1954. He served in the U.S. Army as 1st Lieutenant. Bill was an agent with the U.S. Secret Service for 28 years and served under 7 U.S. Presidents. He also held the position of U.S. Secret Service Agent in Charge of the State of NC from 1978-1992. Additionally, Bill held the title of Director of Security for Wachovia Bank for many years following his retirement from the Secret Service. In 1985, Bill was presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award from Governor Jim Martin. He was an AFAUSS - Board Member and was an avid runner who won many races in his age category.

Mr. Williamson is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janice E. Williamson; brother, Thomas Williamson; children, Laurie O'Connell (Bob), Steve Williamson (Cathy), Nancy Bunday (Scott), and Joan Elmore (Dean), as well as nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Providence United Methodist Church, 28210 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to: - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. #250, Charlotte, NC 28209 www.alz.org/northcarolina.
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now