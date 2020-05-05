William James Clifford



Age 80, departed this life on April 17, 2020. He was born unto the late Sam and Lailure Clifford.



In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by (one) brother, J.V. Clifford and (four) sisters, Sammie Dawson, Jessie Mingo, Lillie Pearl and Evelyn Grafton. He leaves to mourn his passing (three) sisters, Daisy Truitt, Bette (Hardy) Clifford, Barbara Ann Green; (one) brother, Thomas (Nenita) Clifford of Buckeye, Ariz. as well as a host of relatives and friends.



A memorial service will be held at a later



date.





