William James Clifford
William James Clifford

Age 80, departed this life on April 17, 2020. He was born unto the late Sam and Lailure Clifford.

In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by (one) brother, J.V. Clifford and (four) sisters, Sammie Dawson, Jessie Mingo, Lillie Pearl and Evelyn Grafton. He leaves to mourn his passing (three) sisters, Daisy Truitt, Bette (Hardy) Clifford, Barbara Ann Green; (one) brother, Thomas (Nenita) Clifford of Buckeye, Ariz. as well as a host of relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later

date.


Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
