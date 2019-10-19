|
William "Bill" James Cotopolis
1956-2019
Age 63, died unexpectedly on October 16, 2019. Born on April 9, 1956 in Canton, Ohio to William and Sharleen Cotopolis. He attended Clarendon Grade School, Lincoln High School, class of 1974, graduated from Bowling Green State University with a B.A. as a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and attended Dayton University for his master's degree. His professional career included positions with General Motors in Dayton, Ohio, Olympco Inc, REMS, Graphic Enterprises and Stark Sandblasting, all in Canton, Ohio. Bill ultimately acquired his dream job traveling the globe and promoting sustainable energy with Akzo Nobel in 2017, as the Key Account Manager for Wind Energy North America. Bill had a natural curiosity and thirst for learning in all things, especially military history. He had the incredible opportunity to participate in the military reenactment of the War of 1812, Battle of Lake Erie, as a member of The Lawrence battleship on the Pride of Baltimore. Bill's love for travel inspired all, especially Tori, now a flight attendant for Delta, sharing many trips. He cherished time on the open water exploring the Great Lakes and fishing with his Wife on their many sailboat adventures. He was an avid carpenter, always creating special gifts for his family and friends. Bill was a guitar player and passed down his passion of music to his children and grandchildren. He was a lifelong Ohio sports fan. Bill submerged himself in Greek and Jewish cultures, happily creating ethnic dishes for the holidays, his specialty being dolmathes. His vegetable garden always thrived and was shared among family, neighbors and friends. His greatest joy came from his children and grandchildren where his unconditional love knew no bounds. Bill imparted wisdom, encouragement and life lessons to each of them and never ended a conversation without "I Love You". Bill touched the lives of so many, creating lifelong relationships across the globe, colleagues and friends alike. He was a proud and passionate activist for national gun control and donated frequently to the cause through Gifford's Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Selfless and giving, Bill continues to impact lives after his death as an organ donor. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Cotopolis; grandmother, Wanda Barnish; sister, Christina Cotopolis Sklavenitis and godmother, Sophie Cotopolis.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tracy Cotopolis; mother, Sharleen Cotopolis, both of Canton, Ohio; daughter, Natalie Darr (Joshua) of Lakewood, Ohio; granddaughters, Ilana and Luella Darr; daughter, Kara Cotopolis of Canton, Ohio; granddaughter, Grace Patterson; daughter, Victoria (Tori) Cotopolis of Orlando, Florida; best friend and brother, James Cotopolis of Canton, Ohio; devoted sister, Stephanie (Jim) Bologa of Simsbury, Connecticut; and godfather uncle Nick Cotopolis. Through this tragic loss, the family truly hopes that friends welcome the opportunity to embrace Bill's life philosophies of patience, wisdom, prayer, love, understanding and compassion, and to contribute to his legacy.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, October 21st from 5-8 p.m. at Rossi Family Funeral Home in Canton, Ohio where a Trisagion Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gifford's Law Center at lawcenter.giffords.org
