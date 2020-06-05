William James Miles "Mutt"
80, passed away May 31, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1940, the son of the late Issiac and Deotsie Miles. William attended the Barbour County school system in Barbour County, AL. He retired after working 27 years at Anheuser-Busch in Ridgecrest, CA. He relocated from Ridgecrest to Canton, to be closer to family and friends. He was a faithful member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church where he was an usher-in-training; member of the Golden Circle and a volunteer with the food and clothing pantry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eula Floyd and W. Clara Doss; and brothers, Jimmie Miles, David Miles and Jimmy Lee McCoy. William leaves to cherish his memory, his brother, John Miles of Akron, OH; Bennie Miles and Joel (Martha) Miles of Canton, OH and Joel (Janet) McCoy of Anniston, AL; sisters: Mary Heidelberg of Canton, OH; Annie Miles of Massillon, OH and Rosie Lee McCoy of Louisville, AL; Erin Hayes who he raised as his son of Ridgecrest, CA; aunt, Lizzie Miles of Atlanta, GA; special cousin, Mary Jones; devoted niece, Monica Miles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends along with his loving and supportive church family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Altercare Noble Ponds and Absolute Hospice for their care.
A memorial service will be held at later date due to the
COVID-19 pandemic. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 5, 2020.